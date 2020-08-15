Date :Saturday, August 15th, 2020 | Time : 16:12 |ID: 161843 | Print

Iraq reports highest 4,293 daily Coronavirus cases

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iraq reported 4,293 new Coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the disease.

The new cases included 1,068 in the capital Baghdad, 462 in Basra, 443 in Erbil, 325 in Karbala, 290 in Najaf and 264 in Wasit, the Health ministry said in a statement.

The nationwide cumulative infections hit 172,583 after 18,295 testing kits were used across the country during the day, the highest daily number so far, according to the statement. It also reported 76 fatalities during the day, Xinhua reported.

You might also like
277 000 Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims applied for Iraq visa
Adnan Al-Zurfi officially withdraws from Iraq's cabinet/Mustafa Al-Kazemi is in charge of forming government
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani calls for commitment to the peaceful demonstrations in Iraq
Palestine: Al-Aqsa Mosque’s doors closed to worshipers due to Coronavirus
Iran launches missile attacks on US bases in Iraq
Bahrain repeats blame game on Iran over coronavirus spread
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *