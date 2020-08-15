Iraq reports highest 4,293 daily Coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA- Iraq reported 4,293 new Coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the disease.

The new cases included 1,068 in the capital Baghdad, 462 in Basra, 443 in Erbil, 325 in Karbala, 290 in Najaf and 264 in Wasit, the Health ministry said in a statement.

The nationwide cumulative infections hit 172,583 after 18,295 testing kits were used across the country during the day, the highest daily number so far, according to the statement. It also reported 76 fatalities during the day, Xinhua reported.