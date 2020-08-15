Oman: Quranic schools only offer online courses

SHAFAQNA- Quranic schools in Oman can resume their activities, according to Awqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry.

According to Shabiba website, the ministry announced that Sunday, September 6, will be the beginning of the Quran schools’ educational year.The educational year will end on May 11, 2021, it added.

The ministry underlined that no in-person classes should be held, adding that all the courses must be offered online, IQNA told.