Morsi knew West would never allow Muslim Brotherhood to rule Egypt, family says
SHAFAQNA- PressTV: The family of Mohamed Morsi, said he well knew that the West would never allow the Muslim Brotherhood organization to rule Egypt.
“Even though the Islamic project is open, civilized, valuable and stands for peaceful coexistence, he knew that countries in the region would hinder its progress,” Morsi’s widow Naglaa Mahmoud told London-based online news outlet Middle East Eye (MEE) in an email exchange.
She added, “And that he might be killed and neither [long-time dictator Hosni] Mubarak’s institutions nor the deep state and its corrupted members would accept him. Morsi was honest, and he believed in a free, democratic, civil and Islamic project”.
Despite this, Morsi “tried to count on the will of the people and the aspiration of the masses”, Mahmoud said.
“As for me, I did not expect that to happen, but I used to believe what he said because the president’s predictions were always true. However, I was ready,” she pointed out.
Morsi became Egypt’s first democratically elected president in 2012; one year after the popular uprising led to the ouster of Mubarak and ended his 30-year rule.
He was then deposed in July 2013 following mass protests and a military coup led by Egypt’s former defense minister and current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and was immediately arrested.
