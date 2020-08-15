Morsi knew West would never allow Muslim Brotherhood to rule Egypt, family says

Morsi’s youngest son, Ahmed, said the family was convinced his father and elder brother, Abdullah, were murdered in a state-sanctioned scheme.

The deposed Egyptian leader died after appearing in court in the capital, Cairo, on June 18, 2019, according to authorities.

The public prosecutor said the 67-year-old collapsed in a defendants’ cage in the courtroom and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly afterwards. A medical report showed no apparent injuries on his body, the prosecutor said.

Ahmed told MEE his father repeatedly complained about the danger to his life during the trial sessions, but no one responded to his calls and his health condition got worse.

“Definitely his death is not natural, and we called for an investigation that can reveal that. We still affirm that the situation needs transparency and knowledge of the truth,” Ahmed wrote.

The former president’s son, Abdullah, campaigned for an international investigation into his father’s death before he died in mysterious circumstances shortly after.

Ahmed said his brother had no known medical condition before his death, which Egyptian authorities ascribed as a heart attack.

“He was not suffering from any chronic disease. We do not know the real causes for Abdullah’s death, but what we know is that his death was mysterious, as he died outside the house after he left the prayer and in his car, and was taken to a hospital far from the place,” he said.

Ahmed also emphasized there were two strangers at the scene of Abdullah’s collapse.

“There was a man and a woman whom Abdullah did not know at the scene of the accident. They took him to the hospital in an excitable and mysterious manner, placing more suspicions, and this is proven even by the security authorities. Abdullah’s death was not natural, and it also needs to be investigated,” he said.

Separately, Yehia Hamed, Egypt’s former investment minister under Morsi who is now in exile, said he was in close touch with Abdullah before his death.

“Abdullah died shortly after he privately gave crucial evidence about his father’s death to the United Nations,” Hamed said.

“I was in close contact with Abdullah Morsi and I am convinced that it was his very brave work with the United Nations that led to his death,” he added.

There have been various reports over years that Morsi had been mistreated and tortured in jail, with activists saying his death should be seen in context of the Egyptian authorities’ systematic isolation and mistreatment of political detainees.