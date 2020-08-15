South Africa: Poetry writing contest on event of Karbala

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The Islamic Center of South Africa wants to organize a poetry writing contest on the theme of the event of Karbala in cooperation with the Iranian Cultural Center in Pretoria.

Top poems written on this theme in Persian and English will be awarded cash prizes and other prizes.

They include round trip plane tickets to the holy city of Karbala for the top ten winners in each language.

Those willing to take part in the competition can submit their English poems via Telegram to @JayezaiBuzurg by October 20, 2020.

Top 100 poems submitted will be published in a book.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar.

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.