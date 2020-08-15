Ruling of Three Consecutive Divorces: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:230-232) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:230-232)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Ruling of Three Consecutive Divorces

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

فَإِن طَلَّقَهَا فَلَا تَحِلُّ لَهُ مِن بَعْدُ حَتَّىٰ تَنكِحَ زَوْجًا غَيْرَهُ ۗ فَإِن طَلَّقَهَا فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْهِمَا أَن يَتَرَاجَعَا إِن ظَنَّا أَن يُقِيمَا حُدُودَ اللَّـهِ ۗ وَتِلْكَ حُدُودُ اللَّـهِ يُبَيِّنُهَا لِقَوْمٍ يَعْلَمُونَ ﴿٢٣٠﴾

2:230 And if he has divorced her [for the third time], then she is not lawful to him afterward until [after] she marries a husband other than him. And if the latter husband divorces her [or dies], there is no blame upon the woman and her former husband for returning to each other if they think that they can keep [within] the limits of Allah. These are the limits of Allah, which He makes clear to people who know.

Commentary: According to verse 2:228, when a husband proceeds with divorce, he has an option to revoke the divorce and resume his marriage with his wife while she is in her waiting term, which is three menstrual cycles. This type of divorce is deemed as the revocable divorce within Islamic jurisprudence. A revocable divorce grants an opportunity for the spouses to resolve their marital disputes. Nevertheless, the revocable divorce has its restrictions, which are stated in verse 2:228, 2:229 and 2:230.

The number of revocable divorces is limited to two times [Al-Baqara 2:229, (الطَّلَاقُ مَرَّتَانِ)]. If one divorces his wife for the third time, then she can no longer marry him afterward. Unless she marries another man and gets divorced from him, and only then can she marry her ex-husband after the third divorce.

This severe restriction is a warning to the husband that marriage with his ex-wife might not happen because the second husband may not divorce her after all. Now, we examine the verse more closely.

If he has divorced her for the third time (فَإِن طَلَّقَهَا), then she is not lawful for him afterward (فَلَا تَحِلُّ لَهُ مِن بَعْدُ). Until (حَتَّىٰ) she marries a spouse other than him (حَتَّىٰ تَنكِحَ زَوْجًا غَيْرَهُ). And if he divorces her (فَإِن طَلَّقَهَا), then there is no sin on the woman and her ex-husband (فَلَا جُنَاحَ عَلَيْهِمَا) to return to each other by means of a fresh marriage, (أَن يَتَرَاجَعَا). As long as they think that they can keep within the limits of Allah (إِن ظَنَّا أَن يُقِيمَا حُدُودَ اللَّـهِ).

The verse ends with this statement, “These are the limits of Allah, which He makes clear to a people who understand” the wisdom and benefits of divine rules (وَتِلْكَ حُدُودُ اللَّـهِ يُبَيِّنُهَا لِقَوْمٍ يَعْلَمُونَ)

Appendix: Shiite jurists have ruled that a husband cannot divorce his wife three times in a single incident. There should be the time elapsed between the divorces. In contrast, Sunni jurists consider three divorces in one event permissible and allow the rulings of three divorces to stand in such cases.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:230 [فَإِن] Then if [طَلَّقَهَا] he divorces her, [فَلَا] then she is not [تَحِلُّ] lawful [لَهُ] for him [مِن] from [بَعْدُ] after that [حَتَّىٰ] until [تَنكِحَ] she marries [زَوْجًا] a spouse [غَيْرَهُ] other than him. [فَإِن] Then if [طَلَّقَهَا] he divorces her [فَلَا] then no [جُنَاحَ] sin [عَلَيْهِمَا] on them [أَن] if [يَتَرَاجَعَا] they return to each other [إِن] if [ظَنَّا] they believe [أَن] that [يُقِيمَا] they will be able to keep [حُدُودَ] the limits of [اللَّـهِ] of Allah. [وَتِلْكَ] An these [حُدُودُ] are the limits [اللَّـهِ] of Allah [يُبَيِّنُهَا] He makes them clear [لِقَوْمٍ] to a people [يَعْلَمُونَ] who know.

Further Rolling on Divorce

وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ النِّسَاءَ فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ فَأَمْسِكُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍ أَوْ سَرِّحُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍ ۚ وَلَا تُمْسِكُوهُنَّ ضِرَارًا لِّتَعْتَدُوا ۚ وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَقَدْ ظَلَمَ نَفْسَهُ ۚ وَلَا تَتَّخِذُوا آيَاتِ اللَّـهِ هُزُوًا ۚ وَاذْكُرُوا نِعْمَتَ اللَّـهِ عَلَيْكُمْ وَمَا أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكُم مِّنَ الْكِتَابِ وَالْحِكْمَةِ يَعِظُكُم بِهِ ۚ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّـهَ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّـهَ بِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ عَلِيمٌ ﴿٢٣١﴾

2:231 And when you divorce women, and they have [nearly] fulfilled their term, either retain them according to acceptable terms or release them according to acceptable terms, and do not keep them to harm them so that you transgress (against them). And whoever does that has indeed wronged himself. And do not take the verses of Allah in jest. And remember the favor of Allah upon you and what he sent down to you from the book and the wisdom to advise you with it. And fear Allah and know that Allah is fully aware of everything.

Commentary: When you divorce a woman (وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ النِّسَاءَ), as she reaches to the end of her waiting term (فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ), her husband should decide whether to annul the divorce and live with her in a fair, just and acceptable manner (فَأَمْسِكُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍ) or let the marriage dissolve and part ways with her in a fair manner (سَرِّحُوهُنَّ بِمَعْرُوفٍ).

Some men may resume their marriage with the intent to hurt their wives. Therefore, the verse warns that no one should continue his marriage with the intent to cause harm to his spouse (وَلَا تُمْسِكُوهُنَّ ضِرَارًا) so that you transgress against them (لِّتَعْتَدُوا). If one does that, indeed, he has wronged himself (وَمَن يَفْعَلْ ذَٰلِكَ فَقَدْ ظَلَمَ نَفْسَهُ).

The verse continues to say, “And do not make a mockery of God’s revelations (commands).” (وَلَا تَتَّخِذُوا آيَاتِ اللَّـهِ هُزُوًا). “And remember the favors of Allah upon you” (وَاذْكُرُوا نِعْمَتَ اللَّـهِ عَلَيْكُمْ). “And (also remember) what he sent down to you from the book and the wisdom to advise you with it” (وَمَا أَنزَلَ عَلَيْكُم مِّنَ الْكِتَابِ وَالْحِكْمَةِ يَعِظُكُم بِهِ). “And fear Allah (وَاتَّقُوا اللَّـهَ) and know that Allah is fully aware of everything” (وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّـهَ بِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ عَلِيمٌ).

Appendix : Im’sak (إِمْسَاكٌ) means to retain and maʿruf (مَعْرُوفٍ) means fair, just, reasonable, acceptable to the society and recognized in the religion. Also, tasriḥ (تَسْرِيحٌ) means to release.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:231 [وَإِذَا] And when [طَلَّقْتُمُ] you divorce [النِّسَاءَ] the women [فَبَلَغْنَ] and they reach [أَجَلَهُنَّ] their waiting term, [فَأَمْسِكُوهُنَّ] then retain them [بِمَعْرُوفٍ] in a fair manner [أَوْ] or [سَرِّحُوهُنَّ] release them [بِمَعْرُوفٍ] in a fair manner. [وَلَا] And do not [تُمْسِكُوهُنَّ] retain them [ضِرَارًا] to hurt [لِّتَعْتَدُوا] so that you transgress. [وَمَن] And whoever [يَفْعَلْ] does [ذَٰلِكَ] that, [فَقَدْ] then indeed [ظَلَمَ] he wronged [نَفْسَهُ] himself. [وَلَا] And do not [تَتَّخِذُوا] take [آيَاتِ] the verses [اللَّـهِ] of Allah [هُزُوًا] in jest, [وَاذْكُرُوا] And remember [نِعْمَتَ] the favor [اللَّـهِ] of Allah [عَلَيْكُمْ] upon you, [وَمَا] and what [أَنزَلَ] is revealed [عَلَيْكُم] to you [مِّنَ] of [الْكِتَابِ] the Book [وَالْحِكْمَةِ] and the wisdom [يَعِظُكُم] He advised you [بِهِ] with it. [وَاتَّقُوا] And fear [اللَّـهَ] Allah [وَاعْلَمُوا] and know [أَنَّ] that [اللَّـهَ] Allah is [بِكُلِّ] of every [شَيْءٍ]thing [عَلِيمٌ] is aware.

Fresh Marriage with the Former Husband

وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ النِّسَاءَ فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ فَلَا تَعْضُلُوهُنَّ أَن يَنكِحْنَ أَزْوَاجَهُنَّ إِذَا تَرَاضَوْا بَيْنَهُم بِالْمَعْرُوفِ ۗ ذَٰلِكَ يُوعَظُ بِهِ مَن كَانَ مِنكُمْ يُؤْمِنُ بِاللَّـهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ ۗ ذَٰلِكُمْ أَزْكَىٰ لَكُمْ وَأَطْهَرُ ۗ وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ ﴿٢٣٢﴾

2:232 And when you divorce women and they have fulfilled their term, do not prevent them from remarrying their [former] husbands if they agree among themselves on an acceptable basis. That is instructed to whoever of you believes in Allah and the Last Day. That is better for you and purer, and Allah knows, and you know not.

Commentary: Events in life may cause two spouses to part ways despite their interest in each other. After experiencing the effects of the separation, they may desire to establish a new relationship with a new marriage. Prejudice against their return will deal a heavy blow to both spouses and may lead them to a sinful relation. Furthermore, separation of parents causes emotional distress to the children. Sometimes divorced parents are willing to put aside their differences and live together peacefully for the sake of their children. Hence, verse 2:232 asserts that a woman should not be hindered from marrying her former husband after fulfilling her waiting period if they mutually agree on equitable terms. Now, let us examine the verse:

When you divorce your women (وَإِذَا طَلَّقْتُمُ النِّسَاءَ), and she has completed her waiting term (فَبَلَغْنَ أَجَلَهُنَّ), then do not hinder her from marrying her former husband (فَلَا تَعْضُلُوهُنَّ أَن يَنكِحْنَ أَزْوَاجَهُنَّ), if they mutually agree to marry each other lawfully (إِذَا تَرَاضَوْا بَيْنَهُم بِالْمَعْرُوفِ). Whoever among you who believes in Allah and the Last Day is instructed with this advice (ذَٰلِكَ يُوعَظُ بِهِ مَن كَانَ مِنكُمْ يُؤْمِنُ بِاللَّـهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ). Indeed, following this advice is more virtuous and purer for you (ذَٰلِكُمْ أَزْكَىٰ لَكُمْ وَأَطْهَرُ); Allah knows what you do not know (وَاللَّـهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ).

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:232 [وَإِذَا] And when[طَلَّقْتُمُ] you divorce [النِّسَاءَ] the women [فَبَلَغْنَ] and they reached [أَجَلَهُنَّ] their waiting term [فَلَا] then do not [تَعْضُلُوهُنَّ] hinder them [أَن] that [يَنكِحْنَ] from marrying [أَزْوَاجَهُنَّ] their husbands [إِذَا] when [تَرَاضَوْا] they agree [بَيْنَهُم] between themselves [بِالْمَعْرُوفِ ] in a fair manner. [ذَٰلِكَ] That [يُوعَظُ] is admonished [بِهِ] with it [مَن] whoever [كَانَ] is [مِنكُمْ] among you [يُؤْمِنُ] believes [بِاللَّـهِ] in Allah [وَالْيَوْمِ] and the Day [الْآخِرِ] the Last; [ذَٰلِكُمْ] That [أَزْكَىٰ] is more virtuous [لَكُمْ] for you [وَأَطْهَرُ] and more purer. [وَاللَّـهُ] And Allah [يَعْلَمُ] knows [وَأَنتُمْ] and you [لَا] do not [تَعْلَمُونَ] know.