Al Sahaba Mosque: Tourism hub in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt + Photo

SHAFAQNA- Al Sahaba Mosque in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh in the southern Egyptian province of Sinai is a tourist hub in the region.

Al Sahaba Mosque; is the pole of tourism in Sharm el-Sheikh. Al Sahaba Mosque is located in the Old Bazaar area in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh in the southern province of Sinai in Egypt.

Although this mosque was built in 2011, in March 2017, its doors were opened to worshipers to be the second largest mosque in Sharm El-Sheikh and one of the tourist attractions in the city.

Al Sahaba Mosque at the entrance of Sharma El-Sheikh, known as the “City of Peace”, is located behind the mountain and overlooks the Red Sea.

This mosque, which is a unique symbol in contemporary Islamic architecture, attracts tourists from many different countries. In a way that many of them like to take a souvenir photo next to it as one of the examples of old Islamic architecture.



The beautiful Al Sahaba mosque with a capacity to host more than 3,000 worshipers has been built in an area of ​​3,300 meters and includes two minarets with a height of 76 meters and a large number of domes.

The main courtyard of this mosque is 36 meters high and has an area of ​​1,800 meters with a capacity of 800 worshipers.

A World Islamic Cultural Center, a religious and cultural library in different languages, 36 toilets, service buildings and commercial units dedicated to the mosque are other facilities of this tourist attraction.

In an interview with CNN Arabic, Egyptian photographer Mohammed Abdul Nasser expressed his interest in capturing images of the mosque to express its architectural beauty, which is unique in Egypt.

According to Abdul Nasser, Al Sahaba Mosque is distinguished by its architectural beauties, which express Islamic architecture in terms of columns and components.

The location of this mosque in a unique place in the center of the old tourist market and among the places for selling souvenirs and memorabilia is another attraction of this mosque.

This news is published by Iqna News Agency and translated y Shafaqna English.