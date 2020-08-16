Germany: Kalsruhe hosts special programs for “Muslim Cultural Days”

SHAFAQNA- With the effort of the Islamic community of German-speaking people in Karlsruhe: the city of Kalsruhe hosts special programs for “Muslim Cultural Days”.

From October 2 to 11 this year, the German city of Kalsruhe will host a special program on “Muslim Cultural Days”. The event is organized by the German-speaking Muslim community of Karlsruhe.

The Karlsruhe German-speaking Muslim community was founded thirty years ago with the aim of acquainting German citizens with Islam. All these years, the association has been trying to organize events and programs related to Muslims in German. They believe that this will make German society more aware of Islam.

Now, as reported by the Betterplace website; On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its establishment, the officials of this association want to hold special programs for “Muslim Cultural Days”. These programs are held with the aim of acquainting the citizens of Karlsruhe with Islam and the life of Muslims. The German-speaking Muslim community of Karlsruhe wants to show non-Muslim citizens another aspect of German Muslim life by holding seminars, concerts, workshops, art and even cooking programs.

According to the Betterplace website, acquaintance with the life of Muslims in Kalsruhe, holding open days of mosques, visiting Muslim places of worship, holding traditional oriental concerts, Quran interpretation programs, holding Islamic art and cooking workshops, as well as holding question and answer sessions about Islam, Muslim women and the lives of the Muslims of Kalsruhe will be part of the “Muslim Cultural Days” program.

The German Muslim Community of Kalsruhe has asked Muslim and non-Muslim citizens who wish to participate in these special events to declare their willingness. If you want to know more about holding special programs for “Muslim Cultural Days” in Kalsruhe, refer to the following link:

https://www.betterplace.org/en/projects/78845-muslimische-kulturtage-im-faecher-2020

This news is published by Berlin Icro and translated by Shafaqna English.