UAE-Israel deal represents a denial of Palestinian rights

SHAFAQNA | by Leila Yazdani – It has widely been reported for some years that UAE and Israel were in cooperation behind the scenes, with both taking part in joint military exercises. The agreement now seemingly brings what was already occurring into the open.

The UAE is trying to deceive and mislead the public by repackaging this agreement as a service to the Palestinians and claiming that it halts annexation. But, using annexation as a pretext is an exploitation of Palestinians to cover up what’s been done.

First, the format of the agreement implicitly approves of Israel’s annexation of Baitulmuqaddis. It only opposes ‘further annexation’ while approving what’s been annexed already. Moreover, Netanyahu responded directly to this point and said that annexation is still on the agenda, Islam21 reported. Annexation, moreover, would only be a formal rubber stamp for what Israel has been doing on the ground for decades: stealing land, forcibly displacing Palestinians and building colonies in flagrant breach of international law. This violent colonization has never ceased and will not stop as a result of this agreement.

Second, in fact it is seen as a big part of Trump’s efforts towards his so-called “Deal of the Century”, which was entirely rejected by the Palestinians and would see them lose great swathes of land in an illegal annexation of land that is already illegally occupied. The deal would also result in the Palestinians losing claim to Baitulmuqaddis as their capital.

Third, the UAE has no authority to negotiate with Israel on behalf of Palestine without consent from its people and administration regarding vital matters.

Forth, the new deal renounces Palestinian refugees’ right to return.

Fifth, the normalisation won’t advance peace. Legitimate peace could only come from full recognition of the Palestinians’ fundamental human rights.

Sixth, the only reality that will come out of the deal is a deepening of decades-long Arab-Israeli conflict which will threaten the security of the region as a whole.

It is only the third such agreement between Israel and a regional Arab state, and the first by the Persian Gulf kingdom. According to aa, the other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan. With the United Arab Emirates breaking even the minimal commitment to Palestinian rights contained in the Arab Peace Initiative, it is likely more Arab governments will follow in its path to Tel Aviv. A report in the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds said Oman, Bahrain and Sudan were likely to be next in line to normalize ties with Israel. All three of those countries have sent signals favoring normalization with Israel. Moreover, Saudi Arabia have been cozying up to Israel in recent years.