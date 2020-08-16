Myanmar bars Rohingya Muslim candidate from election

SHAFAQNA- A Rohingya Muslim has been barred from standing in Myanmar’s upcoming election.

Rights groups described the move as discriminatory and a symptom of the “ongoing genocide” against the persecuted minority.

Three Rohingya-led parties had hoped to field at least a dozen candidates in November’s vote, according to regional watchdog Fortify Rights.

But Abdul Rasheed, 58, was denied the right to run for office in Myanmar’s forthcoming national elections. The commission said this was because his parents were not Myanmar citizens.

Rasheed stressed that he had proof his parents and grandparents were granted citizenship in 1957, four years before his birth.

“They don’t want Rohingya in the parliament and that is the only reason this is happening,” Abdul Rasheed told Fortify Rights.

“This rejection is discriminatory and not unrelated to the ongoing genocide of Rohingya,” said Matthew Smith from Fortify Rights, Al Jazeera reported.