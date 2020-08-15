Installation of multi-purpose thermal control devices around the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- 50 multi-purpose thermal control devices were installed around the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S).

On the eve of the holy month of Muharram, due to the current situation in Iraq and the increase in the number of people affected by the Coronavirus, Astan Quds Hossaini has located and installed thermal control devices to prevent people suspected of having the disease from entering the holy shrine.

Accordingly, multi-purpose thermal control devices are set to be installed not only at the main entrances to the shrine, but also outside the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) to maintain the health of pilgrims and control their body temperature to prevent the spread of Corona, and also specify the number of pilgrims during peak days.

Another advantage of using thermal control devices is face recognition, which according to the custodianship of the holy shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S), 50 thermal control devices will be installed around and at the entrances of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and this action can be very useful for other days and years, especially in the occasions in which the number of pilgrims increase.

According to the governor of Karbala, the city of Karbala is in quarantine until 13 Muharram, and pilgrims are not allowed to enter the city. Thus, in the first ten days of Muharram, especially Tasu’a and Ashura, when thousands of pilgrims came to Karbala from different cities and countries every year, it is not possible to attend this holy city and visit the shrine of Aba Abdullah (A.S).

In recent days, the number of people infected with Corona has increased in Karbala. That is why the governor of Karbala is set to impose new restrictions. In addition, some Iraqi Mawkibs announced that they would refrain from holding mourning ceremonies and attending gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the Corona and to respond to Ayatollah Sistani’s statement.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English