Michel Aoun: All hypotheses about Beirut blast are valid

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese President Michel Aoun has stressed that all hypotheses about the Beirut explosion remain valid.

Michel Aoun stated in a TV interview that all the hypotheses about the cause of the explosion in the port of Beirut are still valid.

“There is no delay in the investigation,” he said, adding that they need time to clarify the truth, because the truth has different dimensions and all the hypotheses are still valid.

Aoun pointed out that no hypothesis can be ignored.

Regarding the new government, he said that what he wants from the government is to make reforms in the first place and the results should be tangible immediately.

Lebanon has delayed reforms, Michel Aoun said.

The Lebanese president stated that he does not believe that there was any interference in the internal affairs of Lebanon by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.



