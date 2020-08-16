UAE-Israel normalization historic idiocy, doomed to fail: IRGC

SHAFAQNA-

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has lambasted the recent deal between the UAE and Israel to fully normalize bilateral relations, saying the agreement is an instance of “historic idiocy” and doomed to fail.

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC strongly condemned the agreement, describing it a strategic mistake, historic idiocy and a poisonous dagger in the body of the Muslim community.

“The disgraceful agreement to normalize relations between the UAE and the fake Zionist regime, which was made public by the design and leadership of the terrorist and inhuman government of the United States, is one of the greatest historical betrayals against the Palestinian cause that inflicted a poisonous dagger on the body of the Islamic Ummah, especially on the resistance and legitimacy of the oppressed Muslim nation of Palestine,” the statement said.

Israel and the UAE on Thursday reached the deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement apparently brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Under the agreement, Israel has allegedly agreed to “temporarily” suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex.

“This treacherous act has multiple goals, including legitimizing the fake Zionist regime, weakening the Palestinian resistance front, consigning the issue of al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Palestine to oblivion, paving the way for the implementation of the so-called deal of century and the new Middle East project and creating conditions for the Arab world to engage with the occupying regime,” the IRGC’s statement added.

“It is an evil move and doomed to failure.”

The IRGC said, “The United States as well as regional and trans-regional supporters of the infamous Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv agreement know that this heinous act will not serve the interests of the Zionist regime, and contrary to their expectations, it will spell a dangerous future for them.”

The UAE-Israel deal has already drawn condemnation from various Palestinian groups as well as their supporters across the world.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas referred to the deal as an “aggression” against the Palestinian people and a “betrayal” of their cause. The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas described it as “a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause.” And Palestinian people staged protests against the deal in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday.

The Emirates is now the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to normalize with Israel. Abu Dhabi was already believed to have clandestine relations with Tel Aviv.