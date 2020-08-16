PhD Studentship Offered on ‘Quran in Europe’

SHAFAQNA-

Commencing no earlier than January 1, 2021, the PhD studentship is fully funded through a Synergy Grant from the European Research Council (ERC) and embedded in the six-year international research project “The European Quran: Islamic Scripture in European Culture and Religion (1150-1850)” (EuQu).

The project studies the ways in which the Islamic Holy Book is embedded in the intellectual, religious and cultural history of Medieval and Early Modern Christians, European Jews, freethinkers, atheists and European Muslims.

In collaboration with EuQu, the British Library is preparing a major exhibition exploring and critiquing the history of how Islam has been represented in cultural and artistic production in Europe, from the early modern period to contemporary times, to be held in 2023-2024.

The PhD student will be part of the EuQu international team of researchers. The PhD project will make a significant contribution to the themes explored by EuQu, using the British Library collections as a starting point. In addition, the student is expected to be actively involved in the research leading toward the British Library exhibition on the representation of Islam in Europe.

The PhD project will be supervised by Prof Jan Loop (UCPH), with Dr Nur Sobers-Khan (British Library) as co-supervisor. This is an exciting opportunity for aspiring researchers and curators to be involved in developing a highly visible exhibition in a major cultural institution in the UK, as part of an international collaborative research project.

All innovative research proposals are welcome, as long as they clearly fit the themes and structure of the EuQu project and are situated within the expertise of the supervisors.