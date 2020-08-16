https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/photo_2020-05-11_02-16-49-300x204-1.jpg 204 300 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2020-08-16 04:23:312020-08-16 04:23:31Nur Khayriyyah Ibrahim, a revert to Islam, from Singapore: So always put your trust in Allah, and have faith
This 25 year-old sister is quite an inspiration. While she works hard as a financial planner and hospitality designer, she never fails to dedicate ample time towards her family and friends.
Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.
Nur Khayriyyah Ibrahim, a revert to Islam, from Singapore: So always put your trust in Allah, and have faith
SHAFAQNA-
This 25 year-old sister is quite an inspiration. While she works hard as a financial planner and hospitality designer, she never fails to dedicate ample time towards her family and friends.
This Ramadan, she’s taken a big step in deciding to put on the hijab. She shares with us her insight on what Ramadan signifies and her humble journey in this holy month thus far.
See the Persian text of this interview here
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!