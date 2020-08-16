Date :Sunday, August 16th, 2020 | Time : 05:20 |ID: 161964 | Print

Kashmir under lockdown on India’s Independence Day

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Kashmir was put under security lockdown on India’s 74th Independence Day.

Mobile internet services were snapped and stringent security arrangements enforced in the early hours of the day to thwart any potential incident.

Streets in the region wore a deserted look on Saturday as people largely remained indoors amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary troops, AA reported.

You might also like
Indian top court gives Babri mosque site to Hindus
Waving of ISIS flag in Kashmir’s biggest mosque sparks protest, condemnation
Activist asks Muslim world to come forward for Kashmir
UN discusses Kashmir at Pakistan's request
Amid crackdowns, Arba'een marked by Kashmiri Muslims+ Video
Muslims and the Marginalized in India Increasingly Live in a Shadow of Fear
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *