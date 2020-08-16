https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/kashmir-4.jpg 400 495 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-16 05:20:022020-08-16 05:20:02Kashmir under lockdown on India’s Independence Day
Kashmir under lockdown on India’s Independence Day
SHAFAQNA-Kashmir was put under security lockdown on India’s 74th Independence Day.
Mobile internet services were snapped and stringent security arrangements enforced in the early hours of the day to thwart any potential incident.
Streets in the region wore a deserted look on Saturday as people largely remained indoors amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary troops, AA reported.
