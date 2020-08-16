Thousands demonstrate in Israel to calling on Netanyahu to resign

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of protesters have returned to the streets of Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu’s resignation.

Protesters were seen clashing with police late into the night on Saturday and early on Sunday outside the residence of the embattled prime minister.

Images from news agencies and social media showed several demonstrators being dragged by police as anti-Netanyahu protests continued for the eighth week, Al Jazeera told.

Haaretz newspaper estimated that as many as 50,000 Israelis protested across the country on Saturday.