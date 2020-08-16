Date :Sunday, August 16th, 2020 | Time : 05:48 |ID: 161972 | Print

Bangladesh: Death toll from floods rises to 217

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- 217 people have died from floods in Bangladesh , according to health officials.

Of the total deaths, 182 drowned while 19 died of snakebites and 13 in thunderstorms, and three from other diseases, according to the health emergency operation center serving under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, around 47,000 people have been infected with water-borne disease, including some 2,000 fresh infections as the country faces one of the worst floods in its history, AA reported.

Around 16,200 people in flood-hit areas are also suffering from diarrhea with one dead, it added.

You might also like
Myanmar wants to 'work closely' with Bangladesh
Economic terrorism: Washington's "inhuman" Sanctions Have Frustrated Flood Relief Efforts
UN appeals for $877m for Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh
Iraq, Karbala, Ashura Karbala: Three Days of Mourning after Stampede Deaths
Bangladesh blast kills policeman, wounded five during Eid al-Fitr prayers
IHRC: "International community urged to help halt Bangladesh opposition leader's execution"
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *