Bangladesh: Death toll from floods rises to 217

SHAFAQNA- 217 people have died from floods in Bangladesh , according to health officials.

Of the total deaths, 182 drowned while 19 died of snakebites and 13 in thunderstorms, and three from other diseases, according to the health emergency operation center serving under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, around 47,000 people have been infected with water-borne disease, including some 2,000 fresh infections as the country faces one of the worst floods in its history, AA reported.

Around 16,200 people in flood-hit areas are also suffering from diarrhea with one dead, it added.