Afghan women’s rights activist, negotiator wounded in assassination attempt

SHAFAQNA- A women’s rights activist and member of the Afghan team negotiating a deal with the Taliban, has been wounded in an assassination attempt.

Fawzia Koofi, who is also a former parliamentarian, was attacked on Friday afternoon near the capital, Kabul, while returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan.

Koofi is part of a 21-member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban.

The head of the Afghan peace delegation, Mohammed Masoom Stanekzai, wrote that Koofi had survived the attack and was “in good health”, The Guardian reported.

