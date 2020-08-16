Date :Sunday, August 16th, 2020 | Time : 07:07 |ID: 161980 | Print

Coronavirus lockdowns could increase racial tensions in UK, experts says

SHAFAQNA- Scientific advisers have warned that Coronavirus lockdowns could increase racial tensions in UK.

The basis of the views is a recently released document written by SPI-B, the government’s team of behavioral scientists, who gave it to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

“Marginalised and/or ethnic minority communities (eg BAME) which are already more susceptible to coronavirus due to wider structural inequalities may also be particularly vulnerable to the effects of local restrictions,” according to the document.

“These communities disproportionately live in crowded accommodation or multi-generational households and are more likely to be financially disadvantaged by restrictions (eg employed in sectors with no potential for furlough). Given the current epidemiological trend of transmission concentrations within BAME communities, there is the risk of racial stigmatisation and discrimination,” it said.

“Measures should be implemented in a way that is equitable and takes into account the potential for restrictions to penalise marginalised social groups more heavily,” it added, according to AA.

