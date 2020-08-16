A very special Salaat recommended by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated by Imam Ali (AS) who said: When Ja’afar ibn Abitaleb (AS) returned from Habesha (currently Ethiopia), the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) received him and kissed his forehead. When we sat down, the Prophet (PBUH) asked Ja’afar (AS): Do you want me to give you a gift? Ja’afar (AS) replied: Yes, O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT). The Prophet (PBUH) said: Perform four Rok’ats of Salaat, and in each Rok’at, after Hamd (Surah Al-Fatiha), recite a Surah, then recite for fifteen times “Sobhan Allah, “Walhamdu Lillah, Wala Ilaha Ilallahu, Wallahu Akbar; [knows as Tasbihatal Arba’ah].”

In Roku, also repeat this Dhikr for ten times; after Roku also ten times, in first Sijdah ten times, in second Sijdah ten times, after second Sijdah while sitting also ten times, and in total 75 times. And in the second Rok’at, you stand up and perform the same sequence as the first Rok’at. If you can, perform this Salaat every day, if you cannot, perform it every Friday, if you cannot, perform it every month, and if you cannot, every year, and if you cannot, perform it once in your lifetime [1].

