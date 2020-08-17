Amnesty International calls for release of Palestinian Human Rights Defender

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty calls for international pressure to free Mahmoud Nawajaa.

As Israeli authorities continue to deny Palestinian human rights defender and BDS Coordinator Mahmoud Nawajaa his right to see his lawyer, keeping him in their interrogation dungeons, Amnesty International calls for international pressure to #FreeMahmoud and to protect BDS campaigners globally.

Nawajaa was abducted from his home by Israeli occupation forces on 30th July and has been held without charge since, denied access to his lawyers or family.

Amnesty International issued a statement that said: Israeli authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Palestinian human rights defender Mahmoud Nawajaa, 34, bdsmovement reported.

The statement Emphasized that the international community as a whole has generally failed to take concrete action to pressure Israel to stop such practices. This has been interpreted by Israeli officials as a green light to continue them. The international community should make it clear that Israel’s attacks against human rights defenders and other voices who criticize Israel’s occupation will not be tolerated.