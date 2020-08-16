Date :Sunday, August 16th, 2020 | Time : 17:29 |ID: 162039 | Print

Lebanese president’s remarks on peace with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Michel Aoun spoke to French news channel about peace with Israel.

 Asked in an interview on BFMTV on Saturday whether Lebanon would be prepared to make peace with Israel, Aoun responded: “That depends. We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first.”

His statement came in the wake of an announcement Thursday that Israel would normalise relations with the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s an independent country,” Aoun said of the UAE.

Lebanon has technically been at war with Israel for decades, with tensions sporadically flaring in the border area in Lebanon’s south, , France24 reported.

