Lebanese Christian leader called for early elections and formation of a rescue government

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Maronite Christians Archbishop has called for early elections, stressing that the Lebanese people want a salvation government.

Lebanese Patriarch Bashara Al Ra’i, in his speech at today’s (Sunday) prayer ceremony, while emphasizing that the people of his country are struggling with a catastrophe that began with the economic, financial and living crisis, worsened with the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and culminated with the bloody explosion of the port of Beirut, said: The nation expressed its pain with a just revolution, and we also confirmed it last October, while at the same time condemning the saboteurs among them and expressing regret for their conflict with the military and the security forces.

Stating that using weapons against Lebanese protesters was illegal, Cardinal al-Ra’i called on the Lebanese army and security forces to protect the “revolutionary youth” and noted that any nation during the revolution, only after achieving a solution returns to their home, and any compromise that is to the detriment of their country is also unacceptable.

Stressing that they will not allow Lebanon to be a compromise in the hands of countries seeking to improve relations at the expense of the Lebanese people, the Maronite Christians Leader added: “We call on the government to pave the way for Lebanese potential so that Lebanon can regain its national legitimacy and world confidence; How can one vote of confidence in a government that does not pursue national options? Do the officials, the parliamentary factions and the parties understand the danger of losing the international trust?”

Cardinal al-Ra’i also stated that change must begin immediately and with enacting a new election law and with the formation of a new government that Lebanon requires in the current situation, must move quickly towards holding early parliamentary elections without delay. Because the nation calls for a government that puts aside the past with its corruption, the nation wants a government to save Lebanon, not a government to save the sovereignty and the political class, a government compatible with the nation and not with the outside world.

