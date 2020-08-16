Details of Israel-UAE agreement by Bin Zayed’s adviser

SHAFAQNA- “Bahrain and Oman are the next two countries that are expected to sign agreements with Israel before the end of this year,” the senior adviser to the UAE Crown Prince said.

“Morocco and Israel have the necessary infrastructure to reach a full agreement soon. There are extensive tourism, trade and economic ties between the two sides,” he added.

The senior adviser estimated that in three to five months, Israeli passport holders will be able to travel to the UAE, adding: “Air travel from Tel Aviv to Dubai and vice versa will be done over Saudi Arabia’s sky.”

Concerning the process that led to the deal, mediated by US President Donald Trump, he said: “The relationship began after Trump was elected as the president and when the Deal of the Century was introduced.”

According to Muhammad bin Zayed’s adviser, another issues that led to the recent agreement are: The threat comes from Iran, the Coronavirus, and Israel’s goal of dominating the Jordanian Ghor desert and parts of the West Bank.”

The Senior Adviser concluded that in the coming weeks, delegations will meet to establish bilateral relations between the two sides. The agreement will include the establishment of two embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, but in the first instance, the first brick of this relationship will be put by the establishment of consulates or diplomatic missions.



