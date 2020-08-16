Date :Sunday, August 16th, 2020 | Time : 18:13 |ID: 162055 | Print

Foreign pilgrims banned from entering Iraq during Muharram due to the spread of Corona

SHAFAQNA- Iraq bans foreign pilgrims. The Iraqi Supreme National Health Committee approved the ban on foreign pilgrims entering Iraq for tourism and pilgrimage, especially during Muharram.

ILNA wrote: This was emphasized along with other Corona restrictions. The Iraqi media was also required to broadcast Hussaini mourning ceremonies so that citizens could attend the ceremony from inside the house. Families are also advised to refrain from holding private gatherings and ceremonies.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

