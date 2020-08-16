Date :Sunday, August 16th, 2020 | Time : 20:57 |ID: 162078 | Print

Al-Wefaq group in Bahrain slams normalizing ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, the main opposition group in Bahrain, slammed any attempt in Muslim countries at normalizing ties with Israel as treason.

In a statement on Saturday, al-Wefaq said such moves contravene Islamic values and human principles and are tantamount to concession to a new colonialism that knows no language other than oppression and conspiracy.

It called on the UAE to reconsider its decision to move toward normalizing ties with Israel, which was against the will of Emirati people and other Arab and Muslim nations.

A much-condemned deal was recently signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The deal was announced on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump, who apparently helped broker the deal, has attempted to paint it as a big breakthrough.

The UAE is now the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to normalize with Israel. Abu Dhabi was already believed to have clandestine relations with Tel Aviv.

