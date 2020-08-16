Kuwait renews support for Palestine

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Kuwait’s position towards Israel is unchanged after its deal with the United Arab Emirates and it would be the last country to normalize ties, newspaper al-Qabas reported Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.

Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations, making the UAE only the third Arab state to do so.

A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment, according to Reuters.

“The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept,” al-Qabas said.

Palestinians and many Muslim countries have denounced the Israel-UAE deal.