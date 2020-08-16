Algeria launches Islamic finance products to prop up economy

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Algeria has launched Islamic finance products in a bid to attract money from the informal market, but bankers warn it will take more to fix the country’s struggling economy.

But Algeria hopes to tap into the significant revenues of the informal market, estimated to be as much as $30-35 billion, according to Abderahmane Benkhalfa, a former minister of finance and ex-head of the banking association.

“It is not only necessary to draw these resources, but to inject them into banks in order to bolster the economy,” Benkhalfa said.

Earlier this month, state-run National Bank of Algeria offered nine Islamic financial services, receiving a certificate from Muslim clerics ensuring they were compatible with Islamic law.

Only two other private banks, subsidiaries of the Bahrain-based Baraka Bank and Al Salam Bank, offer Islamic finance services in Algeria.

However, Algeria’s other banks — all state-run — are now expected to follow suit by the end of the year.

Most foreign banks are also planning to sell Islamic finance products too.

But Benkhalfa, who is also a member of a panel of African experts tasked by the African Union to mobilize international funds to help the continent combat coronavirus, warned that Islamic finance is not a “miracle solution.”

Only a small slice of cash in the informal economy circulates because of people’s religious beliefs.

The solution, Benkhalfa argues, are to make steps to modernize the traditional banking system — to make it more responsive — and develop in parallel with Islamic finance.

Economist Abderrahmane Mebtoul was even more cautious in his assessment.

It is only viable if inflation can be brought under control and if households have faith in the government’s management of the economy, Mebtoul said.

According to several studies, Islamic finance products are often more expensive that those provided by the traditional banking sector.

By the end of the year Algeria’s state banks are expected to propose several Islamic finance products, including “murabaha,” “ijara” and “musharakah.”

Murabaha, or cost-plus financing, is among the most popular products, and is used to finance a variety of consumer purchases from cars to houses.

It involves the bank buying on behalf of a client a property or another product, which it sells back to the client at a certain profit that replaces an interest rate.

Ijara is a way of buying a house through a lease and subsequent ownership, rather than through a mortgage.

Musharakah is seen as a way of enabling a buyer to avoid taking an interest-bearing loan, though some Islamic scholars say it is too similar to the charging of interest.

Algerian authorities are also considering issuing Islamic bonds.