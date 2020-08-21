Companions of Imam Hussain (A.S): A small group who all won the spiritual, inner fight (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA- On the Day of Ashura, the people who won in the spiritual fight between virtues and vices and managed to make the army of reason triumph over the army of ignorance were not but a small group; nonetheless, their perseverance and endurance in resistance in that field of honor have caused thousands of people throughout history to learn a lesson and follow their example.

In the year 61 AH, two opposite currents stood against one another. Yazid had assembled whatever he could to suffocate the call of justice-seeking and pave the way for his tyrannical goals. Imam Hussain was the epitome of faith in God and the seekers of truth have created beautiful pictures of epic with following the footsteps of Imam Hussain (A.S).

In the morning of Ashura, 72 people stood against the 30,000 strong hordes of Yazid. Though small in number, the companions of Hussain were the embodiment of faith, loyalty, valour, steadfastness and all other human virtues.

The loyal companions of Imam Hussain (PBUH) were the center of faith and their hearts were brim with the love of God. Thus, they had no fear whatsoever. All of them courted martyrdom at the battlefield.

The companions of Imam Hussain (PBUH) were distinguished by their unique qualities. They had a very special relationship with the Imam of their era Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (PBUH) and has positions that demonstrate the depth and rooting of this relationship that is beyond the level of religious onus to reach the state of love and devotion that stemmed from their knowledge of the Imam of their time (PBUH).

All those who followed and accompanied Imam Hussain (PBUH) were winners in the spiritual and inner fight. The mother who sent her young child to this battlefield with pride and contentment; the young person who forsook the worldly pleasures of life and devoted himself to the battlefield of fighting; the elderly individuals like “Habib ibn Muzahir” and “Muslim ibn Usjeh” who forsook the comforts of their elderly ages and their comfortable house and tolerated difficulties; that brave commander who was an important person of the enemy’s army at first, “Al-Hurr ibn Yazid al-Riyahi”, and abandoned his important position and joined Imam Hussain (PBUH). Some were noblemen like “Zuhayr ibn al-Qayn”, others like “Jawn bin Huwai” were slaves. Some like “Salim” and “Amir” came from towns like Kufa and Basra; others had lived in the desert. They all won this spiritual, inner fight.

Moreover, there were many companions of Imam Hussain (PBUH) that sacrificed their lives on the Day of Ashura. But, many of them are not usually mentioned by their names in speeches and Majalis, although their sacrifices were no less important. The purpose of this series of articles is to pay tribute to them and mention their names.