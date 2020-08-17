Somali troops end hours-long Mogadishu hotel siege

SHAFAQNA- Somalia’s security forces on Sunday ended a nearly five-hour siege by Al-Shabaab militants at Elite hotel in Mogadishu.

At least 16 people, including officials and civilians, are among the dead.

Ismail Mukhtar said all of the militants who stormed the Hotel after a car bomb blast at its gate had been killed.

He said a security official was killed during fierce fighting between security forces and militants in the hotel.

“Security forces managed to rescue at least 205 people, including cabinet ministers, lawmakers and civilians during the operation,” Guled Salad, a police official, said by phone, AA reported.