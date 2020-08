China affirms its first Coronavirus vaccine patent

SHAFAQNA- China confirmed its first Coronavirus vaccine patent Sunday.

“#China has approved its first #COVID19 #vaccine patent, which has been developed by PLA infectious disease expert Chen Wei’s team. Earlier, the phase 2 trial of the vaccine candidate found that the vaccine is safe and induces an immune response,” China Global Television Network (CGTN) said on Twitter.

Citing data from clinical trials published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported earlier in the day that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate is “safe and generates an immune response.”

The research involved 320 “healthy volunteers” aged between 18 and 59, of which 96 participated in phase-1 clinical trials and 224 in phase-2 trials, it said, AA reported.

Xinhua said the results indicated that the vaccine effectively induced neutralizing antibodies in the volunteers and demonstrated good ability of a substance to trigger an immune response.