Pope Francis said he is continuing to pray for Lebanon, and also remembering in prayer “the many other situations in the world that are causing great suffering to people.”

“My thoughts also go to the dear [country of] Belarus,” the Pope said. “I am following attentively the post-electoral situation in that country.” Pope Francis called for “dialogue, the rejection of violence, respect for justice and rights” in Belarus as mass protests continue to take place following last week’s disputed presidential election, Vatican News reported.