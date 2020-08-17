How do some people turn Halal sustenance into Haram?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day Imam Ali (AS) told a man: Look after my mule so I can go to the Mosque. When Imam (AS) went to the Mosque, that man stole the bridle and escaped. Imam Ali (AS) came out of the Mosque while having two dirhams in his hand to reward that man. But Imam (AS) saw the mule was abandoned on its own and the bridle missing. Imam Ali (AS) gave those two dirhams to Qanbar to buy the bridle from the market. Qanbar went to the market and saw the stolen bridle there and bought it for two dirhams and returned it to Imam (AS). Imam Ali (AS) said: Due to impatience, the human being deprives himself from Halal sustenance while more than that destined sustenance will not be granted to him [1].

[1] Sharh Nahjul Balaghah, Ibn Abil Hadeed, Vol. 3, Page 160.