What will happen when Islamic values are neglected?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: There comes a time for the people when among them nothing except appearance remains from the Quran and nothing but name for Islam. At that time, the Mosques buildings are flourished but are dilapidated in terms of guidance. Those who are in these Mosques and the builders of them are the worst people of the earth, who are the source of any sedition (Fitnah) and any kind of fault. Whoever is not in sedition, they will bring him/her in it, and whoever has fallen behind of Fitnah, they will pull him/her towards it, when Allah (SWT) says: “Swear to God, I will inflict a sedition on them where the patient human being will be confused in it, and this is done; and we request Allah (SWT) to forgive slips of negligence [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 369.