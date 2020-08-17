https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/78319DF7-3C5F-43B7-9288-B06DBF7E52E2.jpeg 768 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-17 12:50:312020-08-17 13:47:05Delegation of Ayatollah Sistani's office visited family of a victim of the Beirut port blast + Photos
Delegation of Ayatollah Sistani’s office visited family of a victim of the Beirut port blast + Photos
SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Lebanon, along with a group of activists from the Al-Khandaq Al-Ghamiq area of Beirut, went to the house of Martyr Ismail, an employee of the Beirut port and one of the victims of the recent explosion and met the family of the deceased.
The delegation expressed its condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
After offering condolences to the family of Martyr Ismail, the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Lebanon started to help the affected people in the “Al-Khandaq Al-Ghamiq” area and some parts of Beirut.
