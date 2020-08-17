Date :Monday, August 17th, 2020 | Time : 13:19 |ID: 162205 | Print

Starting the process of Ayatollah Sistani’s office aids to the affected people of Beirut explosion+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- After the great catastrophe in Beirut due to an explosion that hit the port, a delegation from the office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani visited some damaged areas and estimated the damage.

After visiting the affected areas, the delegation met people and religious and social activists and estimated some of the damage to residential buildings.

An official in Ayatollah Sistani’s office told Shafaqna News Agency in Lebanon: “After completing the field inspection of the damaged buildings, the office of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, through the Ahl al-Bayt Charity Association, started to provid direct aids to thousands of affected people in some parts of Beirut”.

