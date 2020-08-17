Israel invited Bin Zayed to visit Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- The President of Israel, today (Monday) invited “Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed”, the Crown Prince of the UAE, to visit occupied Jerusalem. “I hope that the agreement with the UAE will help us to build and strengthen trust between us and the countries of the region and to access the economic achievements and regional stability,” Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter. He also announced that he had invited Bin Zayed to visit occupied Jerusalem. Rivlin also posted the Arabic text of the official invitation to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Twitter.

The letter of the president of Israel reads:

“The agreement that will be signed soon is a strategic cornerstone towards new routes in our region. The measure will move the region forward and toward prosperity and stability for residents all over the Middle East. I hope that this action will be a model and roadmap for others. On behalf of myself and the people of Israel, I invite His Excellency to visit Jerusalem.”

The invitation comes after the two sides announced last week that they had reached an agreement mediated by Donald Trump.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English