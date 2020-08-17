Date :Monday, August 17th, 2020 | Time : 15:10 |ID: 162229 | Print

US helicopters attack Syrian army’s checkpoint in Northeastern Syria

SHAFAQNA- Syrian state media say two US helicopters on Monday attacked a Syrian army’s checkpoint in Northeastern Syria, killing one soldier and injuring two others, state media reported. The incident in northeastern Syria, near the largely Kurdish city of Qamishli, happened shortly after a US patrol was prevented from passing by an army checkpoint in the area , the agency SANA added.

It quoted a military source say saying that army personnel at the checkpoint prevented a US patrol from entering “the area where one of our military formations is deployed.” “The members of the US patrol opened several rounds of fire,” it said before adding that “after about 30 minutes, two US warplanes attacked the army personnel at the checkpoint”, Al Jazeera reported.

