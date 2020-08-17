Ayatollah Qassim calls for opening obsequies under same conditions other places were opened

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror:Bahrain’s leading Shia Scholar, Ayatollah Isa Qassim called for opening the obsequies under the same conditions other places were opened.

He stressed in a statement on Sunday (August 16, 2020) that obsequies were supposed to be the first places to be opened.

“With regards to the issue of the opening and closure of obsequies between us and the other side, whether it be an official, health-related or religious authority, tell us is it reasonable that gatherings in malls under specified conditions can prevent Coronavirus, while obsequies are deemed an attracting environment to the virus?” he said in a statement.

No place in the whole country where gatherings are possible under certain conditions should be opened before the obsequies are allowed to open under the same conditions. Obsequies should be a priority rather than keeping them behind.