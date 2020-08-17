https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/leb-11.jpg 400 730 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-08-17 15:38:412020-08-17 15:44:04Lebanon needs two-weeks of lockdown, Health Minister says
Lebanon needs two-weeks of lockdown, Health Minister says
SHAFAQNA- Lebanon should be locked down for two weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases, the caretaker government’s Health Minister said.
“We declare today a state of general alert and we need a brave decision to close (the country) for two weeks,” Hamad Hassan told Voice of Lebanon radio. Lebanon registered a record 439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!