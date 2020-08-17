Date :Monday, August 17th, 2020 | Time : 15:38 |ID: 162240 | Print

Lebanon needs two-weeks of lockdown, Health Minister says

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon should be locked down for two weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases, the caretaker government’s Health Minister said.

“We declare today a state of general alert and we need a brave decision to close (the country) for two weeks,” Hamad Hassan told Voice of Lebanon radio. Lebanon registered a record 439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.

