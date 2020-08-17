Iran: 2,000 holy sites ready to host Muharram mourning rituals

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Some 2,000 religious places across Iran have been prepared to host Muharram mourning rituals.

Hojat-ol-Islam Gholam Reza Adel, the Awqaf and Charity Affairs Organization’s cultural and social deputy, said in a press conference on Sunday that Muharram rituals will be organized while observing all of the health protocols.

He said the programs will be broadcast by the IRIB and in social media.

There will also be more than 10,000 Rawda Khani programs (reciting mourning rituals to commemorate Imam Hussein’s (AS) martyrdom) at home, the cleric said.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar (will begin on Friday).

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.