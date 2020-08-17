Mass prayers held in mosques in Uzbekistan after five months

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Muslims performed first congregational prayers at mosques in Uzbekistan after five months.

The worshippers maintained social distancing, wore masks, their hands were disinfected and they passed through disinfectant tunnels at entrance to the mosques.

The congregational prayers were performed after a 5-month break, according to akipress.com.

Uzbekistan prohibited mass prayers, Friday prayers among them, since March due to coronavirus pandemic.