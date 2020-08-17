Quranic programs put on hold in Qatif for Muharram rituals

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Quranic programs in Saudi Arabia’s Qatif region have been delayed for two weeks for mourning rituals in the month of Muharram.

The programs, including Quran recitations and educational activities, will resume after two weeks Juhaina.net website reported.

Meanwhile, one of the Quran competitions organized in the region under the title of Khatm Quran concluded.

Twenty four Qaris took part in the contest, which featured recitation of the Quran while observing the rules of Tajweed.

Qatif is a governorate and urban area located in Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia, whose population is mainly Shia.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar (which will begin on Friday).

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.