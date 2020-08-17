Belarus: Lukashenko offers to hand over power after referendum

SHAFAQNA- Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, said on Monday he would be ready to hand over power after a referendum. He made the offer, which he insisted would not be delivered on while he was under pressure from protesters, after exiled opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she was willing to lead the country.

Lukashenko used blunt language while speaking to workers on Monday. “We’ve held elections,” he said. “Until you’ve killed me there won’t be any new elections.” “We’ll put the changes to a referendum, and I’ll hand over my constitutional powers. But not under pressure or because of the street,” Lukashenko said, in remarks quoted by the official Belta news agency.

“Yes, I’m not a saint. You know my harsh side. I’m not eternal. But if you drag down the first president you’ll drag down neighbouring countries and all the rest.” He also said people could hold parliamentary and presidential elections after the referendum if that was what they wanted, Reuters reported.