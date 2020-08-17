Iraq: Security measures intensified for Muharram

Khaled Al-Muhanna, a spokesman for the ministry of interior, said the health measures to ensure preventing the spread of the coronavirus will also increase, al-Sumaria TV reported.

He underlined the need for observing the health protocols and said religious authorities have also said it is necessary to remain committed to the protocols and recommendations, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar (which will begin on Friday).

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.

This year, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the mourning processions are going to be held while observing all the health protocols.