UN agencies stressed: Interception, no solution to address migrants crossing English Channel

SHAFAQNA – Intercepting boats full of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel, is not the solution to deter them from attempting to reach the United Kingdom, UN agencies have stressed, warning that deployment of large naval vessels to block small, flimsy dinghies could lead to fatal incidents.

Instead, governments in Europe and elsewhere should increase search and rescue efforts, and combat human smuggling and trafficking rings – key drivers of such dangerous journeys, the Office of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged in a joint news release on Wednesday (12 August 2020).

Pascale Moreau, UNHCR Director for Europe, highlighted that undocumented attempts to cross the English Channel, represent a challenge for all States in the region, and require practical solutions and cooperation. “Our collective response should be comprehensive and complementary – from saving lives to combating smuggling rings, expanding legal options, and ensuring that all those who are in need of protection can effectively access it”, she said.

Ola Henrikson, Director of the IOM Regional Office in Brussels, underscored the importance of balanced and proportionate border cooperation, as part of a larger, comprehensive response. “The immediate concern is the dangers the crossings present particularly to the most vulnerable, including many children”, she said.

Source: UN News