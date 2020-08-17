How to Get Your Brand Verified on Instagram

Advertorial Reportage– Verify Your Brand on Instagram ?

As Instagram continues to develop and expand with new features that rival other popular social media platforms, understanding the platform and remaining up-to-date becomes even more important.

With the prospect of Instagram Reels giving users the ability to share short, 15 second videos embedded with numerous creative instruments including personalised music, text, and special effects, Instagram is preparing to remain a social media platform that engages with its users and identifies, and delivers, its needs.

How to Get Verified on Instagram

Emulating the relaxed vibe of the primary competitor, TikTok, Instagram Reels presents users with a brand-new opportunity to showcase content that is fun and engaging and which counters the criticism that Instagram is too stylised and artificial. The feature allows users to decide on their own music or choose from a massive library, and this will only serve to attract many more users and retain the billions already on the platform. Social media influencers are offered a new way of creating and distributing content based on follower’s desires. Clearly Twitter and Youtube verification is equally desirable for this reason.

This is an overview of the general benefits that Instagram Verification offers:

Once you have a verification badge, you are safeguarded against impersonation, and your profile has a better chance of standing out from the masses of profiles available on the platform. This is specifically true when it comes to fan pages. The process is not easy to hack as it requires official documentation to prove your identity which in the era of cybersecurity is a major concern. It is no small matter to make sure that others cannot pretend to be you and cause havoc online. It is a strict process, and this stands in its favour. Verification results in the pages being put in the top search results and this improves brand awareness.

How do I proceed with Instagram verification?

Here is a definitive guide to getting verified, including sections answering the most prominent questions:

How do you get a verified badge?

Are there different ways of being verified on Instagram?

What are the requirements for verification?

Can you lose the verified badge once it’s already been approved?

Getting verified might not be a simple process if you are stingy on marketing or unknown to the media, but it’s worth the effort once closing the gap.

If you are serious about getting your brand, whether it be as part of a business of yourself, seen and heard then that little blue tick emoji is the best way forward. It will establish you as a serious competitor and can only benefit your business.

However, you have to be aware that Instagram has strict community standards that need to be abided by. These terms and conditions of use are of the utmost importance and cannot be ignored.

How Do You Become Verified On Instagram?

Social Media is a global engagement and Instagram aims to provide a platform for everyone to be heard, seen, and expressed, not only respectfully, but authentically; being real is the goal for all.

It is a seemingly stringent process to obtain the level of verification required to mark an account as an established entity or an expert in a field, and to receive a verification badge. However, going through the process to have your account “verified” is worth it as it ensures authenticity, legitimacy, and professionalism, as well as establishing trust between the verified entity and their community.

The verification process on Instagram starts with the easy process of requesting a verification badge (Open Settings – Account – Request Verification), however, this also comes with a set of requirements and criteria to meet beforehand.

Eligibility will be determined by a specific status set, namely, celebrity, public figure, and brand status. Statistics indicate that 92% of top brands have profiles on Instagram and the top 50 brands have an estimate of 1.5 million followers. Furthermore, according to recent statistics, 3.26% out 6.5 million accounts with over 1000 followers are verified.

Additionally, eligibility for verification will also be evaluated upon the following characteristics held by the person, company or brand making the request.

• Is the person real?

• Is the company / business registered?

• Does the account represent the person or business?

• Is there only one account to this person or business?

• Does the account have a biography, profile photo, and a minimum of one post?

• Is the account public? (this will allow it to be seen by everyone, compared to it being a private account).

Is the person, company, or brand known across other media platforms or news sources, and do they have a high search rate? (this ensures that the person, company, or brand is real and already established in the community).

According to the stipulations on Instagram the above questions fall under four provided categories to ensure verification, namely: Authentic, Unique, Complete and Notable.

How Many Followers Do You Need?

Another question about getting verified on Instagram relates to how many followers a person, company, or brand has; a certain amount of followers shows that the entity (person, company, or brand) is already well-established in its community and trusted enough as someone or something to follow, but is this a deciding factor for verification?

Verification does not require a certain amount of followers, it only requires that the entity applying is already well-known and established in their field, and essentially requires being safeguarded against any other accounts that attempt to copy them or their page.

What Happens Once You’ve Applied for Verification?

The process of requesting verification, as mentioned above, is quick and easy, but how long will it take once it is approved, and what will the process be?

Instagram will first review verification requests before anything is approved, or not approved; once there is an approval or denial of verification, a notification will be sent to the recipient.

If an Instagram account is verified, the verification badge can still be removed if incorrect information is used.

Verified On Other Platforms, Why Not Instagram?

If an account is verified on Instagram, it might not be verified on other social media accounts that it’s linked to. As mentioned previously, the verification badge safeguards the person, company, or brand that is more susceptible to being impersonated or copied.

One way of addressing any discrepancies with the above is to link the Instagram account with the corresponding social media account where the entity is verified, in this way it will indicate there is verification on another platform already and show credibility.

No Badge, No Problem: Alternative Ways to Be Verified On Instagram

Not all Instagram accounts will have verification badges, however that does not imply that they are not well-established or trustworthy entities in the business or entertainment industries. There are other alternatives to enhance verification on Instagram.

Business Accounts Vs. Personal Accounts

Personal Instagram accounts can be changed to business accounts, which can offer another way to demonstrate authenticity and verification if the verification badge is not approved. Compared to personal accounts, business accounts provide access to a variety of settings designed to enhance doing business online (whether it’s a company service, brand or public figure).

The following are various features offered on an Instagram business account:

Business Categories

Business categories can be enabled on an account profile, which will provide further information about the type of services or products offered, it can also indicate the type of industry the business is in.

Instagram Insights

Instagram Insights allow businesses or public figures to track how many people engage with their posts or stories, and it can be viewed in the following three categories:

Content

The Content category indicates the total number of posts, stories, and promotions that were shared during a week.

Activity

The Activity category is separated into two parts, namely, Discovery and Interactions:

Discovery shows how many people view content in terms of Reach, which is how many accounts have viewed a profile, and Impressions, which is the total amount of time posts and stories have been viewed.

Interactions show what others do when visiting an account, for example, website clicks or profile visits.

Audience

The Audience category shows how many followers an account has; once there are more than 100 followers to an account more insights will be available in terms of who the followers are.

Business Contact Information

With a business account more information about the business can be provided to the audience, or potential clients; businesses can add their email addresses, phone numbers, and physical addresses.

Having contact information available on an Instagram account will enhance and verify a business even more, even when there is no verification badge.

What are the exact steps to applying for Verification?

You may apply for verification by following these three simple steps:

Sign in to the Instagram account you have made sure is eligible for verification and go into “Settings” which is located on the top right side.

In settings, you will find ‘Account’. Go into ‘account‘ and then choose ‘Request Verification’.

You will then be provided with a form to fill in. Fill in the required fields with your information and then send it. Your request will begin to be reviewed.

There is no set time to know if you have been verified or not, and it should also be kept in mind that eligibility does not ensure verification. In cases where your request is denied, you will have to wait thirty days before being able to apply again.

Requirements When Applying For Instagram Verification

To be eligible for verification, Instagram requires you and your account to have the following traits.

Authenticity: Under this heading, you must ensure that your account represents an actual person, legitimately listed company, or entity. Suspicious activity such as impersonating accounts or plagiarising content from other accounts is ill-advised and will not be tolerated.

Uniqueness: The rules for verification eligibility requires the applicant’s account to be unique and distinctive. If you or your business happen to have multiple accounts, only one of them will be chosen to be verified. Businesses or individuals with accounts in multiple languages can be held as exceptions. Instagram, however, normally does not verify common interest accounts such as accounts about shoes.

A completely set up profile: Also an important requirement as Instagram does not verify accounts that do not have display pictures, have empty bio sections, or have no posts made on the account at all (there has to be one, at the very least). Any accounts with incomplete information cannot be considered eligible for obtaining a verification badge.

A public account: An important requirement to consider when applying for a verification badge is that Instagram does not verify private accounts, because the whole point of the verification is that the account has to be open to the public. Hence, it is imperative for your account to be public to be eligible for receiving a verification badge.

Notability: Media visibility is the most important aspect. To be eligible for verification, the account made after a business entity or a famous person must be popular. It must be an account that is popular among searches, mentioned in numerous news sources, and ultimately, widely known among the general public. Actively engaging with your followers also increases notability. Sponsored posts and paid content are not considered.

Honesty: Any kind of deceitful information or ambiguity will not only result in failed chances of receiving verification but if the account is verified, the badge will most likely be removed. Instagram might even take further steps and delete your account permanently. Accounts containing links to other social media platforms, prompting others to add them will also not be verified.

You Must Follow The Rules: The Instagram “Community Guidelines” and “Terms of Use” should mindfully be followed. Not following them lowers your chances of being verified.

Who Can Use Instagram?

Instagram requires its users to follow some terms and conditions in exchange for their service and to be part of their community, to ensure the safety and security of all, as their ethos is to be as open and inclusive as possible whilst still remaining in accordance with the law.

You are required to be 13 years of age at the very least, or whatever age is considered the legal age in your country.

If you happen to be on an applicable denied party listing, you must not be exempt from Instagram’s Service. The same rules apply for paying for certain services.

You must not be involved in any type of law violation or the policy violation set by Instagram, which would result in your account being disabled.

You must not have committed any criminal offense or be a registered sex offender.

How Not To Use Instagram

To ensure further safety and to take full legal advantages of Instagram’s services, it encourages its community to abide by the rules mentioned below to avoid unfavourable and avoidable consequences. In the spirit of the above open and inclusive space, Instagram believes that it is within everyone’s power to ensure that the platform remains as it believes it should. As such, there are eight aspects to consider when deciding what is appropriate to do on Instagram:

You are not to impersonate other accounts made for a public figure or business entity or attempt to spread false news about them. Instagram strictly disallows the impersonation of other accounts. If you wish to create an account after someone, such as a tribute account or a fan account, you must have their permission and consent to do so.

While it is not obligatory to share anything personal about yourself on Instagram, you still are required to provide your updated information, and that includes the information you put in when registering.

Any action that is against the law, is deceptive, or enables and indulges in any sort of illegal activity, is strictly prohibited and could result in dire consequences.

Violating or enabling the violation of Instagram’s set Terms or

policies, namely the Instagram Community Guidelines, Instagram Platform Policy and Music Guidelines will also be followed by strict action taken against your account. Instagram also discourages interfering with how the Service operates.

You are not allowed to collect information or create accounts through illegal means i.e. using “bots” to collect information without permission.

Buying, selling, or transferring any feature of your account is against Instagram’s rules. This includes your username. Using or collecting login info or verification badges that are not yours is also considered a violation of Instagram’s rules.

You are not allowed to threaten or violate someone’s rights and intellectual property through your posts.

You must also abstain from using any domain name or URL in your username unless you obtain permission from Instagram to do so.

Final take on Instagram Verification:

The only “quick fix” to getting verified is if you have a strong follower count and strong press. Otherwise, if you are unknown, not willing to spend on PR or building your follower count – then becoming verified on Instagram will only come from a culmination of years of work that is put into developing a popular, well-known brand or identity. If your business or personal brand is truly influential in your industry and has a large supporting audience then it will be quite easy for you to apply for your Instagram verified badge.

You will however have to maintain a clean reputation to ensure that Instagram has no reason to remove your verification badge at a later stage. The Terms of Use and Community Guidelines highlight in detail what is allowed and what is not. For those who are verified, the rules are of even more import than the average user. Being verified means that you have a following who will strive to emulate you or your values; as such, the guidelines set out by Instagram will be closely monitored and action will be taken should they be violated. Still, being verified is a goal for many brands and the benefits are numerous, especially as the platform expands its capabilities.