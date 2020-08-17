Date :Monday, August 17th, 2020 | Time : 23:03 |ID: 162353 | Print

Iraqi FM arrived in Washington at the head of a delegation

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the head of Iraqi negotiating team, arrived in Washington on Monday for another round of strategic talks.

A new round of Baghdad-Washington strategic talks is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Tuesday).

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is chairing the Iraqi delegation and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also chairing the US delegation to the talks.

This round of talks will be a prelude to the negotiations, which will be chaired by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi and led by US President Donald Trump.

