Al-Aqsa preacher condemns UAE- Israel deal

SHAFAQNA- The grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque Monday condemned UAE’s decision to normalize relations with Israel.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri gave a speech in a virtual conference organized by the Turkish-based Al-Aqsa Minbar Association on the 51st anniversary of burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The normalization that happened two days ago between UAE and the Israeli aggression is rejected,” Ekrima said.

He also called for spreading the Islamic narrative regarding Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The final statement of the conference called for confronting all attempts to obliterate the Palestinian cause by the US’ so-called Deal of the Century, the Israeli annexation plan and the normalization steps, AA reported.