Twin suicide bombings kill 7 in Somalia
SHAFAQNA- Twin suicide bombings targeted a military base in Somalia, Killing at least seven people and injuring 5 others , officials said.
The fatalities include three soldiers, two suicide bombers and other 2 senior officials.
Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, accourding to AA.
