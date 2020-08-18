Date :Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 | Time : 05:17 |ID: 162396 | Print

Twin suicide bombings kill 7 in Somalia

SHAFAQNA- Twin suicide bombings targeted a military base in Somalia, Killing at least seven people and injuring 5 others , officials said.

The fatalities include three soldiers, two suicide bombers and other 2 senior officials.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, accourding to AA.

